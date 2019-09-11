A life on wheels: Local retirees take on new life in RVs

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- People do all sorts of things when they retire. Some just slow down, while others start a whole new adventure.

There's a group of people right here in our area who are taking retirement on wheels, and they're also taking in some views.

"We sold our house. We sold boats. We sold cars, trucks and bought the RV and bought the truck and hit the highway," Dean and Cindy Sartain told News 12 all about their life as RV owners.

It's been seven years, and the Sartains haven't once looked back at their old lives.

"Some thought we were crazy, and then I think after a short while some people got rather envious about it, saying, 'we envy you and your life. Just being able to go and not be tied down by things'."

It's a win-win for the community. The Sartains find places to stay by volunteering at different parks. Right now, they're volunteers with the Army Corps of Engineers, and they're not alone.

"We built a village just for volunteers to live in so full-time RV'ers have an opportunity to come out be part of a dynamic team and help us out with all the different things happening at the lake," said Ranger David Quebedeaux with the Army Corps.

The Army Corps has a whole crop of volunteers springing up on Clarks Hill Lake. Generally, they're people who are spending retirement in RVs.

William Bailey is joining the lifestyle next month.

"It's like a secret that nobody knows, and once you get in it's a program that, ask any of these people, they're happy," explained Bailey. "That's one thing they got in common."

It's a different way of life that's become somewhat of a trend in recent years.

"It does come a point where your possessions actually start possessing you."

If you want to go involved here at home, call the army corps of engineers at (207) 623-8367​.

