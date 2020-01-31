A huge pothole on an SC interstate is causing drivers thousands of dollars in damage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A large pothole on a bridge along Interstate 77 in Richland County is causing some serious issues for drivers.

It’s on the bridge between Bluff Road and the water treatment plant.

Just last week, the pothole caused a five-car accident and the South Carolina Department of Transportation told the drivers involved the pothole would be repaired that day. Almost a week later, it’s still not patched.

Richland County resident Kathy Tabor was part of the pileup last week after she said a car in the middle lane hit the pothole and large pieces of concrete flew out of it. That concrete caused more than $1,000 in damage to the tires and rims of her brand new Fiat. Five drivers were stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour.

Tabor said, when she called SCDOT to report the pothole, she learned this accident wasn’t the first. Officials told her they were aware of the issue but had to get a contractor to fix the hole because it’s on a bridge. Tabor said, even if SCDOT can’t permanently fix the hole, she wants them to at least put a sign up to warn drivers or close that lane.

"I’m very concerned for other people on the road, especially people that may have children in the car, elderly people that may hit it. It could do personal damage, not just property damage,” said Tabor.

SCDOT officials did tell the drivers involved that they can file a claim on the SCDOT website to potentially be reimbursed. However, the agency has 180 days to review the claim and it could be denied. Another driver involved in last Friday's accident, Ashley Ray, is skeptical of that claim.

“Actually, a few years ago, I ran over a pothole and a police officer showed up and told me to file a claim with SCDOT because so many cars were hitting it. They declined me like six months later," said Ray.

SCDOT officials told WIS that crews will be out tonight and tomorrow to put temporary patches on potholes along Interstate 77. A meeting is scheduled for February 19 where the two parties will review potholes in the area that need more serious repairs.

