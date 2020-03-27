'A huge blessing': YMCA childcare meets needs of parents battling coronavirus

Friday, March 27, 2020

On Friday afternoon, the children gave their parents flowers courtesy of Ladybug's Flowers. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As they fight on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus, some first responders, medical personnel and staff are getting some relief.

The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is taking one worry off their hands: child care.

Last week, YMCAs across the CSRA closed their doors to start distributing food to the community and offer free child care to 'essential personnel' who are fighting the coronavirus.

"Oh, they melt my heart. All the time. But, seeing them running out here all excited is every mom's dream," Anna O'Neal said.

O'Neal works at Richmond County Environmental Health. When schools closed, her husband had to stay home to watch their kids.

For these moms and dads, free child care is more than just a helpful gesture, it's a blessing.

"When our HR department reached out to us and let us know that this was available, it was just--it was a godsend," O'Neal said. "It means a lot. It means not missing paychecks, because my husband has had to miss two weeks of work already."

Many parents know that same feeling. Schools closed quickly to try to keep children and staff safe from any coronavirus infections. But, parents had to adjust quickly to their kids staying at home, especially medical workers.

"It's been a huge blessing. Because it took a lot of weight off my wife and myself on figuring out what we are going to do with our kids," Jason Sikes said.

Sikes is the North Augusta sanitation superintendent. His wife works as a nurse at Doctors Hospital, and even the kids' grandparents are essential staff.

"We are just staying as a family unit, just taking steps and keep moving forward, staying positive," Sikes said.

The Y's free child care makes their lives just a bit easier. Parents are thankful.

"Thank you. Thank you very much. It's very appreciated, and God bless 'em," O'Neal said,

The YMCA still has openings in their child care program and encourages anyone interested to ask their HR Department on their website to find out if they are eligible.