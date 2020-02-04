'A happy ending': A 'miracle' dog saved from the flames of Dent's Funeral Home

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

News 12 at 6/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As flames engulfed Dent's Funeral Home, firefighters were able to save a little one's life before it was too late.

A dog, now at the Augusta Animal Shelter, is healing after being pulled out of the burning building.

Augusta Animal Services director James Hill can't say enough about the shelter's new edition.

"She's sweet; a sweet little girl," Hill said. He couldn't believe she made it out alive.

"Looking at the pictures, I think it's a miracle that they were able to go in and save her like that. I'm kind of speechless on that because for her to survive when there was a body that was found, it says a lot," Hill said.

The marks on her body describe the scary scene she endured. She was stuck inside as the flames grew around her.

"They did tell us that when they went into the building she was just laying down curled up is what I was told," Hill said.

Now, the little pup is healthy and her burns are healing.

Animal services don't know whether she's a family dog or a stray. However, if nobody claims her, there's already a familiar face in line for adoption: one of the first responders who saved her life.

"I think it's always a good thing," Hill said. "A light at the end of the tunnel whenever there's an unfortunate event like this, but there's a happy ending. We were able to save the pet. I think it gives us a good feeling and reminds us why we do the things that we do as public service."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.