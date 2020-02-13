Investigators: Men posed as Roc Nation, Wu-Tang Clan in fraud scheme

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group of men who allegedly posed as legendary rap group the Wu-Tang Clan defrauded several hotels and limousine services all over Georgia and Augusta, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 28, and Walker Washington, 51, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorneys office says the pair organized a group of men and women to pose as members of the Roc Nation production company and the aforementioned rap group to use fake and stolen credit cards to rent luxury services.

But the alleged scam, attorneys say, fell to pieces when the employees of an Augusta area Fairfield Inn became suspicious.

“The FBI would like to thank the staff of the Fairfield Inn in Augusta for their awareness that helped end the run of these alleged fraudsters,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The arrests should serve as a warning that no matter how elaborate fraud schemes are, the FBI is determined to protect American citizens who fall victim to them.”

The case remains under investigation by the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

