A fall Masters likely to bring much-needed economic rebound to CSRA

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

News 12 NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although it's usually day two of Masters week, but waiting until the fall for the tournament might be a blessing.

With the economy taking a hit from the coronavirus, local business owners see the announcement of a November Masters Tournament as a light at the end of the tunnel.

It will likely be a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it could bring an economic boost to the community that's never been seen before.

"I don't think there could be a better time for us, again, to fully recover and maybe even do better," Sue Parr, president of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, said.

The boost will come from two Masters Tournaments in six months, not to mention holiday shopping in between.

"You are almost running two businesses at the same time," Parr said. "Because you've got to be prepared and get your customers and clients set for April, but you're also expediting in November."

Parr predicts some businesses could even be forced to increase their staff. And, the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau is already preparing for bigger numbers in the fall.

"Our hope is that it will inspire people who may not be ticket holders of the Masters to still come and explore this destination at a beautiful time of the year," Bennish Brown, CEO of Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

And Brown told News 12, his team will push the opportunity to see Augusta and those grounds in a new light, restoring a confidence that's usually felt this time of year.

"It's a symbol of pride, and to know that we will not skip a year, even though it's at a different time of year, I think does a world of good for what we need right now," Brown said.

The Augusta Metro Chamber expects an economic rebound with Masters housing as well. And for small businesses, most are breathing a sigh of relief.