A couple who wanted to help healthcare workers in the COVID-19 battle found a unique way to contribute

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We've seen many people in the community helping our healthcare workers any way they can. From cheers to flowers, people are giving thanks for those on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

But Ashton and Kyle Misiak wanted to do something to help health professionals fighting COVID-19.

“We know it's extremely hard on them, so whatever we can do to help them out,” Ashton said.

They tried making masks, but the results varied.

That's when Ashton went on Facebook and got the idea to make free headbands for health professionals. Each one has two buttons to hold the mask, taking pressure off the ears.

“We were worried about that because it's not a mask,” Ashton said. “It's not a safety-related PPE kind of thing. It's a headband.”

The requests came pouring in.

“Some in Boston. We got some down in Florida,” Kyle said. “We've gotten requests from people who are from here who have relatives in other states.”

They've given away 75 since saturday. With requests for 55 more by Wednesday, they've got a long day of sewing ahead.

They leave the finished orders on the front porch so there's no contact with the recipients.

“They just come pick them up when it's convenient for them,” Kyle said.

In most cases, they never meet the ones they're helping, but they know they're making a difference.

“I think this is something most medical professionals want,” Ashton said. Something that would make their day better. So if we can make all their days better, that'd be fantastic.”

Ashton and Kyle are accepting donations, and all the money they get goes right back into the headbands.

If you want to help out, Ashton says you can reach out to her directly.

