A controversial decision: go open or stay closed, businesses decide

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Things in Georgia are starting to look a little bit more normal as many businesses were allowed to reopen today. While a lot of businesses decided they weren’t quite comfortable returning to work, others just couldn’t wait any longer.

Places like gyms, tattoo parlors, beauty salons, and massage parlors opened their doors around the state.

For some -- it was a controversial decision.

News 12 got in contact with more than 20 businesses today -- and the vast majority didn’t want to go public with the fact that they were opening.

But for others -- opening the doors was the only option.

"It was important for us because we’re a business. And we need to stay open in order to continue to operate financially," Dr. Lisa Katz, owner of Evan Fitness Center, said.

Katz said reopening Evans Fitness Center was becoming “critical," and not just for the money.

"It was something that was important to our members because they wanted to continue staying healthy by being fit," Kratz said.

But business at the gym -- is not business as usual.

"We're closing early every evening because we have a disinfectant fogger that cleans the entire building," Katz said. "We have people walking around the gym making sure that people are maintaining 6 foot distancing."

And at places like Bella Capelli Salon -- it’s a similar story.

"Sterilizing after every client comes in, every chair. Anything they touch," Nyles Ellefson, owner of Bella Capelli Salon, said. "The clients are actually waiting in their cars rather than sitting in the lobby."

It’s not the operation these businesses are used to --

"We're just trying to make sure to keep everybody safe. That’s our main concern right now," Ellefson said.

But it’s just another part of our new normal.

"We're just doing the best we can and just move forward as we can and just take baby steps," Ellefson said.

Baby steps -- towards the life we used to know.

According to the orders issued by Gov. Kemp, on Monday, private social clubs, theaters, and restaurants will be able to follow suit -- all while still following social distancing and safety requirements.

