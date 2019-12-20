A Paw-fect Christmas: Local animal shelter adopts foster program for the holidays

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Augusta Animal Services is bringing back their Home for the Holidays program. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're thinking about getting a dog or cat for Christmas, but not sure if you want to make a commitment, Augusta Animal Services may have the perfect solution. They're once again trying out their Home for the Holidays program.

While many of us will be spending Christmas at home by the tree, a group of dogs and cats will be spending it at the shelter, unless you decide to take one home for the holidays.

"We're going to allow people to take the animal and basically care for it and provide love and companionship for a week," said Crystal Eskola, the deputy director at AAS.

The shelter started 'Home for the Holidays' for a couple of reasons, one being the animals can get lonely on the holidays.

"We're not here interacting with the animals, so they're inside the whole time. We do come and we clean but that's it."

The second reason? They've found it's a good way to get the animals adopted. Over Thanksgiving, 10 out of 12 dogs taken home were adopted and all 6 cats were as well. In shelter terms, that's an 89% "foster failure" rate.

"[Foster failure] means you take the dog, you foster it with the intent of returning it but you fall in love, your family falls in love, and you keep it and it never comes back," Eskola explained. "So that's what we hope for."

All the pets in the pool for fostering are ready to adopt. They're all fixed, micro-chipped, and fully vaccinated. So, If you're on the fence about having a pet, now may be the chance to test it out.

"This is the perfect opportunity for you to experience a pet, see if the kids are responsible, see if they're really going to do what they're supposed to do."

At the worst, the animal comes back to the shelter after a much-needed and appreciated time away. But the best case, you have a new sweet and cuddly family member this holiday season.

If you want to pick out an animal to foster or see which ones are available. You can go to Augusta Animal Services this Saturday (Dec. 21) from noon until 6 p.m., or Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

AAS recommends bringing your kids and pets to make sure they get along with the animal. They'll take the animals back on Dec. 29th and 30th.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.