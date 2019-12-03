A Fur Baby for Christmas: Aiken County Animal Shelter to host adoption event Saturday

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As their dog kennels remain full, the Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS are hosting an adoption event, "Home for the Holidays", this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 7th, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 333 Wire Road, in Aiken, all adoption fees on dogs and cats will be discounted.

Dogs and puppies will be available for adoption for just $35, while cats and kittens will cost $10.

Santa Claus will also be at the shelter to take free pictures with all pets from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We have so many wonderful dogs and cats who need good homes right now,” said FOTAS Communications Director Bob Gordon. “Most of these pets were found or brought in as strays and just need a second chance at a good life through adoption.”

Pictured above are the pets who have been at the shelter the longest and would love a home of their own:

Cats: Ellery, a tortoise colored long hair; Raven, a black short hair

Dogs: Rory, a Boston Terrier; Big Jay, a white brindle American bulldog mix; Angel, a beautiful lab mix

U.S veterans and people currently serving in the U.S. military can adopt a pet at the County Shelter for no charge, compliments of FOTAS.

Be sure to head to the shelter to find your new best friend.

