A Dream Come True: Two Hephzibah students get accepted in-person to dream college

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

News 12 This Morning

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Being accepted into your dream school can sometimes be just that - a dream. But it became a reality for two Hephzibah High School Students, and the moment came earlier than planned.

Malik Smith and Javen Jones are both hard workers, and the last thing they expected was to be hand-delivered their college acceptance letters.

"We'd like to present to your two men, your admissions letters to Georgia Tech."

They're two of 22,000 students who applied early.

"I was just worrying about what news I was gonna get tomorrow and then I come in today and find out about this," Javen said.

"It's a good surprise," Malik continued. "I've been actually waiting for Georgia Tech to respond. I'm really surprised. It's really heart-warming for them to do this."

The surprise was bittersweet for Malik and his sister Raven, who lost their mom in October to brain cancer.

"It's a little emotional. I'm trying not to cry. She would be overjoyed right now," Raven Smith told News 12.

And it's a moment Javen and his mom are glad they shared together.

"As a single mom it was hard, but he just worked very, very hard throughout it and he didn't let those challenges set him back in any way."

25 students across the state got the same surprise from Georgia Tech.

"Keep striving and keep working hard each and every day, and someone will notice your work. Just keep working hard each and every day."

Congratulations to Javen, Malik, and all those 25 students.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.