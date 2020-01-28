A City of Firsts: Renovated museum shows history of Harlem

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Harlem is full of history, and the city is finding a way to teach people about it by telling a story.

"We have the first library, [and] the first female elected official in Georgia was from Harlem."

Harlem is the home of many firsts, and the Columbia Theatre is now home to the first museum dedicated to Columbia County's history.

"Harlem has a huge history in Columbia County," said Tourism and Special Events Coordinator Andrew McMahon. "A lot of the first first bank for stoplight and a handful of other things."

After months of renovations, the old Columbia Theatre now houses the Laurel and Hardy Museum, telling the story of Harlem.

"This is the genesis of Harlem here. This is one of the earliest photos of downtown Harlem you can see the Masonic building right here," McMahon points out. "This is the first stop light to be hung in Columbia County. It was right here on the corner of North Louisville Street."

Harlem is also home to the first schools in the county for African American students before desegregation.

"A lot of folks have come through here and had experiences in this building before and have absolutely loved what's happened."

Of course some of the biggest draws are Laurel and Hardy themselves. The museum even features their shorts in the 43 seat theatre every day.

"This is the Laurel and Hardy specific section."

The biggest thing officials with the city and museum wanted to do was tell the story of Harlem, highlighting the up's and downs and showcasing what makes it the city it is today.​

