A Call For Art: new SC project allows artists to show work during venue closures

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Koger Center for the Arts has introduced a new project to allow artists to showcase their work after art venues closed across South Carolina.

The project called 1593 Project: A Call For Art was created to foster the individual creativity of artists while they are unable to have showcases and performances. Submissions will be accepted through June 30. Submissions of visual and performing artists are encouraged.

The chosen artist will receive a $500 stipend, rehearsal or gallery space, and technical support resulting in a free public performance or display in the Koger Center.

All guidelines can be found at the Koger Center website.

About the 1593 Project:

The project was created to support artists during this time of uncertainty and gets its namesake from the years of pandemic during the renaissance. In the year 1593, bubonic plague swept through London, killing almost a third of its population. In times of plague, London authorities closed the theatres. As acting companies fell on hard times Shakespeare took the forced closures as a time to create, and in the year 1593 began to compose the first of what would be a brilliant collection of 154 sonnets. ​Richard III, Venus and Adonis, Titus Andronicus, ​and the Taming of the Shrew ​ were also thought to have been written during this dark time for the theatre.

