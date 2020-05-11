96-year-old World War II veteran dances after he and wife beat coronavirus

A Houston couple, married for 68 years, says they thought COVID-19 would be the end of both of them, but after a month, they are now celebrating their recoveries.

Ralph Abercia, a 96-year-old four-time cancer survivor, and his wife are celebrating after they were declared coronavirus-free at the end of April. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Ralph Abercia, a 96-year-old four-time cancer survivor and his wife Adelene Abercia, an 88-year-old two-time cancer survivor, are celebrating after they both recovered from COVID-19. The two were diagnosed with the virus in mid-March.

Adelene Abercia started feeling week and was having trouble breathing, while Ralph Abercia collapsed at home with a high fever and ending up spending two weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“It’s been one of the most devastating illnesses that I can remember. It’s worse than having children, worse than having pneumonia, worse than having surgery,” Adelene Abercia said.

Their recoveries have been difficult, but the Abercias have both been virus-free since the end of April.

"We thought this is going to be the end for both of us, and we prayed and prayed, and God answered us," Adelene Abercia said. "We realize that there is love out there in the world still."

Ralph Abercia fought in World War II, and his family struggled during the Great Depression, which he still remembers vividly. He says there were no resources like there are today, and people had to practically beg for jobs or food.

A simple act of kindness from a stranger is what they depended on. He says people learned many things at that time but mainly to be humble because at any point, all can be lost.

While he and his wife remain in quarantine at home, Ralph Abercia has been dancing to celebrate their recoveries.

“That’s one thing that’s keeping me going: playing and dancing and moving your body and really enjoying life,” he said.

