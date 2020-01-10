95-year-old missing in S.C., possibly in danger

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Anderson Sheriff’s Office and SLED is requesting the public’s help in finding an endangered missing man.

Jesse Martin, 95, is 5′11 and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Martin was last seen at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson on Jan. 9 around 6:30 p.m.

He was driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic with this SC tag number: BVG168. The direction he was traveling is unknown.

If you see Martin or have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.

