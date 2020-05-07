On the day Ahmaud Arbery took his last run, 911 calls shine new light on case

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Jogging while black -- it’s how people describe the case of Ahmaud Arbery. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) --

Arbery was unarmed man that was killed during a daily run. His case has gained nationwide attention, enough for protests to push it to the grand jury.

He was a runner and loved to run if you ask his family. Now the community will run for him.

On Feb. 23, reports show why Gregory McMichael and his son Travis followed Arbery down a Brunswick neighborhood then shot him to death.

Gregory claimed the 25-year-old was on surveillance footage connected to several recent break-ins.

Their 911 call that day reveals part of the chase, then the killing.

Gregory: "I’m out here at Satilla Shores. There’s a black male running down the street—"

Dispatcher: "Satilla, where at Satilla Shores?"

Gregory: "I don’t know what street we’re on…stop right there, [expletive] Stop!"

The conversation goes in and out, as the McMchaels continue their pursuit.

We asked Glynn County 911 for calls related to break-ins in that neighborhood. There was only one for the month.

It was from the same day of Arbery’s death, but there didn’t seem to be a break-in after all.

Dispatcher: "And you said someone is breaking into it right now?"

Caller: "No, it’s all open, it’s under construction, and he’s running right now. There he goes right now."

Dispatcher: "Okay what is he doing?"

Caller: "He’s running down the street.”

The dispatcher tries to get more clarity about the alleged crime.

Dispatcher: "Okay, that’s fine. I’ll get them out there. I just need to know what he was doing wrong. Was he just on the premises and not supposed to be?”

This was the only call related to alleged Satilla Shores break-ins for February. As for January, the McMchaels reported to police a gun was missing from one of their cars.

But even then, there’s no clear information on the identity of that suspect.

Glynn County 911 records point to neither a string of reported break-ins nor Arbery committing a crime.

And on Feb. 23, just after 1 p.m., the unarmed, avid jogger, known for his accomplished running thanks to high school football -- took his final run.

The growing petition for the case is calling for the immediate arrests of those involved. Advocates are also urging the FBI to step in, which they could at the request of an agency on this case like GBI.

The GBI began its investigation Wednesday.

The Augusta “I Run with Maud” event will be honoring his 26th birthday Friday at Diamond Lakes at 6:00 p.m.

