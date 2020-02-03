90's kids rejoice! Dunkaroos are coming back to stores

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Arguably one of the greatest snacks of the 1990s is returning to shelves.

Dunkaroos made their social media debut on Instagram last week, and they've finally told us what we've all been waiting for -- their return date.

According to a post by the company Monday morning, Dunkaroos will be back in stores in Summer 2020.

We may not know the exact date yet, but we'll be ready to dunk those delicious shortbread mini-cookies into funfetti frosting when they're officially out!

