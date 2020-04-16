900 homes damaged by this week's tornadoes in South Carolina

Thursday, April 16, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — Emergency officials in South Carolina say more than 900 homes were damaged and 111 houses were destroyed by tornadoes and strong winds that moved across the state on Monday.

It was the deadliest tornado outbreak in the state in 36 years as at least 16 twisters hit the state.

SEVERE WEATHER | Storm destroyed much of dairy farm in Burke County

South Carolina had five of the nine strongest tornadoes — EF-3s with winds as high as 165 mph — in the outbreak of more than 80 twisters that started a day earlier in Texas.

The tornadoes caused nine deaths, including those of a couple in Orangeburg County and five people in Hampton County.

Several of the tornadoes in Monday’s storm outbreak touched down in parts of the CSRA.

On the Georgia side of the Savannah River, a National Weather Service team confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour landed in Burke County, Ga. No one was injured with this tornado. In Screven County, Ga., officials believe an EF-1 tornado touched down there with maximum winds sustained at 105 mph.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in response to the storms.

Local emergency management officials are assessing the damage caused by the storms in the impacted counties, his office said. Once those assessments are completed and relayed to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the governor will request a federal disaster declaration accordingly.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

