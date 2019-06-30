9-year-old boy wins a year’s worth of dog food, donates it all to an animal shelter

By day, 9-year-old Caleb Merron of Lake Ariel, Penn., is a typical boy, enjoying summer.

Caleb Merron won a year's worth of dog food in a photo contest. Instead of keeping it, he donated it to an animal shelter in need. (Source: WNEP/CNN)

But in his spare time, he likes to help four-legged friends in need of good homes.

"I just feel bad for them being stuck in a crate all day. They go abandoned and they need to feel love too,” Caleb said.

Caleb entered a picture of his dogs, Sadie and Charlie, into a pet photo contest online.

The pups won “fan favorite” in the contest, and Caleb won a year's worth of Purina Dog Food. But instead of keeping the food, Caleb donated it to Dessin Animal Shelter.

"It's really nice to donate to people and they need food because soon the animal shelter is going to eventually run out of money, so they need that free dog food," Caleb said.

Shelter managers said they haven't been getting a lot of dog food donations lately, so this could not have come at a better time and it will keep them going for quite a while.

"Recently we haven't really been getting the trucks filled with the broken bags and everything, so any little bit helps. This food will probably last us at least six months if not longer which is a huge impact for the animals," said Caitlyn Robbins, of Dessin Animal Shelter.

Caitlyn Robbins, an administrative assistant at the shelter in Dyberry Township, says she's blown away by the generosity of someone so young.

"This day and age you really don't see a lot of people in that generation do that. So, we are just blessed to be in such a wonderful community that they would do something like that," Robbins said.

Caleb will hand over 12 coupons for free dog food to the shelter, as soon as he receives them.

