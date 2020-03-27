88.3 WAFJ holding "Parking Lot Prayer" vigil for AU Health workers

Friday, March 27, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local religious radio station is looking to lift the spirits of many of the area's healthcare workers.

That's why 88.3 WAFJ is hosting a Parking Lot Prayer vigil for Augusta University Health workers on April 1 at 8:30 p.m. in various parking lots around the hospital.

Would-be parishioners are being asked to stay in their cars to help promote social distancing.

Prayers will be for 20 minutes.

“This is an opportunity for us to pray for the medical professionals, caregivers and first responders who are daily on the front lines of this battle. We’re inviting folks to put love on display! We hope folks will pray for us from wherever they’re able to listen," a statement from the station said.

