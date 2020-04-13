82-year-old patient at Windermere Health dies from COVID-19, family says

Monday, April 13, 2020

News 12 at Noon

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A patient at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation has died according to family.

Barbara Roye, 82, died Easter morning while at Doctors Hospital. Her family tells us she tested positive for COVID-19 nine days ago.

They say the nursing home never told them she was being tested or that the test result came back positive.

"It feels like a dream you hear about all these people dying,” granddaughter Amber Peloquin said. “You hear about the death rate and the toll going up, but you never think it’s going to happen to you in your home town in your grandmother’s nursing home. You never think it’s going to be you, and that is why I am angry."

Nearly 90 people from the home are now positive for COVID-19. The outbreak did not become public until three days ago.

