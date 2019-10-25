82-year-old blind woman shot over stolen Xbox, according to warrant

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about the murder of an 82-year-old blind woman in Augusta.

According to arrest warrants, Elizabeth Thompson was shot in the chest when someone entered her home on Kennedy Drive on Oct. 15th.

The warrants go on to say an Xbox 1 and Xbox mini card were stolen. The items were valued at $550.

22-year-old Andrew Dawson was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to Thompson's murder.

Dawson is charged with murder, burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.