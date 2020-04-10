81-year-old patient at SC hospital beats COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An 81-year-old woman was discharged from Trident Medical Center on Thursday after beating COVID-19.

Officials with Trident Health say Louise Beale spent the last 11 days fighting the virus.

“I’m not here for COVID to beat me. I’m here to beat it,” Beale said."I said I’m going to beat this. My son said, ‘Mommy, you are are a tough ‘ole lady, you can’t give up yet.’ That’s what keeps me going."

On Thursday, hospital staff joined Beale’s daughter, Shenae Taylor of Walterboro, in a victory celebration to wish her well.

According to hospital officials, Beale traveled from New York to Walterboro to visit family.

Officials say she did not have any symptoms when she arrived but developed them later.

Taylor said her mother was so sick that she was expecting the worst.

“About a week ago she was telling us what to do in case of her demise which threw us for a loop,” Taylor said. “To be perfectly honest, my mom’s a fighter. So, the fact that she actually had started to give up really scared us.”

“This sickness, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” Beale said.

Taylor said it was thanks to her faith and the staff at the hospital that made the difference.

“She’s here by God’s grace and mercy, and the wonderful help from the staff, the doctors and the nurses,” Taylor said.

Beale said her kids called her every day, and that everyone was wonderful through the whole ordeal.

A report by officials states that since March 6, Trident Health has had 185 patients admitted for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19, with 184 patients surviving.

Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.

