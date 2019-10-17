80 new jobs heading to Georgia's Cyber Center

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A leading cybersecurity firm is expanding at the Georgia Cyber Center, adding 80 new jobs to the area.

Parsons Corporation made the announcement through Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.

“We are thrilled a leading cybersecurity company like Parsons is seeing rapid growth at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta,” said Governor Kemp. “This expansion showcases the Cyber Center’s tremendous impact on the cyber industry in our state and the CSRA. These additional, high-quality jobs will only add to Georgia's resume as a national leader in the cyber industry and a key national security asset.”

“Parsons has long been part of the regional community and we are thrilled to continue our growth in support of the U.S. Army cyber mission,” said Chuck Harrington, president and CEO of Parsons Corporation. “Our leading capabilities help the nation’s warfighter operate at the tactical edge. Parsons stands ready to support them regardless of the mission or location.”

