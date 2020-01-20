8 year old gives back to homeless shelters

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

News 12 at 6/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A little girl with a big heart. 8-year-old Emersyn Moore filled the car to the top with donations she's gathered since Christmas.

"I had fun today," said Emersyn.

However, fun is one small word describing all the hard work she put into today. She and her family have gathered toiletries, personal items, blankets and more to give to the shelters.

Even though she didn't give the items right to the people in need, she said she knows they'll be happy.

"I can't say I saw the faces and the people when I gave it to them, but it's like in my mind I know what they're going to look like when they see all of this," she said.

Her mom, Megan, said she and her husband couldn't be happier with all the work she's done, and their little girl even opened their eyes to what these shelters need.

"It just makes us feel really good. That she's able to give back, and help us have this opportunity so that we can see what also goes on in these locations like behind the scenes because we didn't, I didn't know before now. So her doing this actually helps us to know more," said Megan.

Knowing what the shelters need is what Sharon Cowden, case manager at the Salvation Army, wants to pass along. Sharon said no matter how old you are, you can always help change somebody's life.

"They can make a difference. Whether being 8 years old or 80 years old, they can make a difference in someone's life, that does without. And if they're able to help someone and just brighten up their day and you change their lives. You know, that's all that it would mean to them," said Cowden. "The little girl, she knows what it means."

Emeryson sure does, and she can't wait to do it again.

"I went to [my mom] by myself and did this, but if somebody else wanted to join me, I'd be happy to help them, and help them, help others," Emersyn said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

