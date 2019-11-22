8-year-old, dog rescuing Roman McConn wins 7th award for his work with shelter dogs

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

News 12 This Morning

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You know his name and his face, and you can't forget his love for all things furry -- 8-year-old Roman McConn has won another award for his rescue work. The Evans boy has helped thousands of dogs find homes through his organization, Project Freedom Ride.

Roman's love for dogs goes far beyond playing with his own in his backyard.

"We are up to saving about a little over 2,000 right now," Roman tells News 12 proudly.

He spends his Saturdays at the shelter playing with other dogs and making videos with them. His goal is to get them adopted, and it definitely works.

"There was a dog named Nila, she was a pregnant dog and we made a video for her. Thanks to that video we got a rescue in New York to take her."

Most recentlym, Roman helped rescue four other dogs in dyer need of help.

"Not too long ago we saved a few dogs -- Maxwell, Trooper, Tank, and Cali," Roman said. "They were long stays and some of them were heartworm [positive]."

He's also been narrating on Youtube for popular social media site "Dodo Kids Rescued."

"It's really awesome doing those kinds of videos for really young kids that you can teach them to get into the rescue world," Roman said.

Now Roman is being honored once again. He just won his seventh award, this time given to him by the association of fundraising professionals.

"I got the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award."

He says it means a lot to him to win awards, but that's not why he rescues dogs.

"It's not about the awards. It's about getting the dogs adopted!"

Finding the dogs new homes is what Roman really loves to do.

"I love seeing the dogs out at the beach with their new family, or out at the dog park, or out for a walk."

If you're wondering if Roman will ever stop, the truth is this 8-year-old is just getting started.

"I have lots of fun doing this I have fun meeting the dogs, and I have fun playing with the dogs."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

