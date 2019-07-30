79-year-old OH woman sentenced to 10 days in jail for feeding stray cats

(CNN) -- There’s a cat controversy in Ohio as a 79-year-old woman is in trouble for feeding stray cats.

The woman, Nancy Segula, is going to have to spend 10 days in jail because of it.

"I used to have a neighbor that had a couple of cats, and he moved away, and when he moved away he left the cats,” Segula said.

Segula says the cats started showing up on her back porch.

"I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them, and I'm a cat lover,” Segula said. “And then, once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden."

Nancy got her first citation in 2017, and then four more. But her latest citation required her to appear before Magistrate Jeffrey Short last week who sentenced her to 10 days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Dave Pawlowski, Son: "I couldn't believe my mom was telling me that, for what's she's doing out here, feeding some stray animals, she gets 10 days in the county jail,” Segula’s son, Dave Pawlowski, said. “I couldn't believe it."

Nancy's family was horrified.

"I'm sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail,” Pawlowski said. “Not a lot of good things at all and they are going to let my 79-year-old mother go there?"

In Garfield Heights, it is illegal to feed stray dogs and cats under ordinance 505.23. However, Segula’s family does not believe the punishment fits the crime.

"I understand my mother has broken a law repeatedly with this, and that is a law in Garfield Heights, but it should have been reviewed individually,” Pawlowski said. “Why would you send a 79-year-old lady to jail for feeding cats?"

"That it’s too much of a sentence for me for what I'm doing,” Segula said. “When there are so many people out there that do so many bad things."

Segula is supposed to report to jail August 11.

