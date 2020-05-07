75-year-old seriously hurt in early morning hit-and-run near Thomson

Thursday, May 7, 2020

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 75-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries early today in a McDuffie County hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on the overpass at Washington Road and Interstate 20 north of Thomson.

The Georgia State Patrol said the crash occurred between 5:43 and 6:05 a.m.

Pedestrian Willie Mahoney was struck as he was walking south along Washington Road, the patrol said.

The Georgia State Patrol specialized collision reconstruction team is aiding in the investigation, and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 706-210-2050.

