72 women invited to Augusta National for 2nd Women's Amateur

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Invitations are out, and 65 of 72 women invited to participate in the Augusta National Women's Amateur have signed on to compete.

The invitations were sent out in early January for the tournament, which will take place at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1st through the 4th.

“It is with great excitement that we have begun the process of assembling the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

“An invitation to this championship represents another impressive achievement for the top players in the women’s amateur game. We look forward to welcoming the field to Augusta in April and remain steadfast in our belief that this event – highlighted by these talented players – will impact and grow interest in the sport in a meaningful way.”

Click HERE for more information about the 2020 tournament.

Here is the list of current competitors:

Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas (8)

Zoe Campos, West Hills, Calif. (8)

Abbey Carlson, Lake Mary, Fla. (8)

Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas (8)

Allisen Corpuz, Honolulu, Hawaii (8)

Amanda Doherty, Atlanta, Ga. (8)

Caterina Don, Turin, Italy (9)

Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico (#)

Karen Fredgaard, Asserbo, Denmark (9)

Annabell Fuller, London, England (9)

Mariel Galdiano, Pearl City, Hawaii (8)

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (#)

Sofia Garcia, Asuncion, Paraguay (9)

Amelia Garvey, Christchurch, New Zealand (9)

Allyson Geer-Park, Brighton, Mich. (8)

Linn Grant, Helsingborg, Sweden (9)

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (8)

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (8)

Paris Hilinski, La Quinta, Calif. (#)

Emilee Hoffman, Sacramento, Calif. (8)

Isabella Holpfer, Olbendorf, Austria (9)

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (9)

Yu-Sang Hou, Chinese Taipei (9)

Lily May Humphreys, Sudbury, England (9)

Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, La. (8)

Tsubasa Kajitani, Okayana, Japan (9)

Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (8)

Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (8)

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (8)

Grace Kim, New South Wales, Australia (#)

Paula Kirner, Lorsch, Germany (9)

Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden (9)

Siyun Liu, Shanghai, China (#)

Clarisse Louis, Brussels, Belgium (9)

Candice Mahe, Gourin, France (9)

Lucie Malchirand, Carnoux, France (9)

Olivia Mehaffey, Banbridge, Northern Ireland (9)

Alexa Melton, Covina, Calif. (8)

Emilia Migliaccio, Raleigh, N.C. (8)

Michaela Morard, Hunstville, Ala. (8)

Benedetta Moresco, Caldogno, Italy (9)

Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (8)

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (#)

Alessia Nobilio, Milan, Italy (9)

Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Ky. (8)

Emilie Paltinieri, Milan, Italy (9)

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)

Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand (9)

Brooke Riley, Manteca, Calif. (8)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Carqueiranne, France (9)

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (8)

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (8)

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (8)

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (8)

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)

Emma Spitz, Goellersdorf, Austria (9)

Natalie Srinivasan, Spartanburg, S.C. (8)

Maja Stark, Abbekas, Sweden (9)

Karoline Stormo, Tvedestrand, Norway (9)

Kaleigh Telfer, Kyalami, South Africa (#)

Emily Toy, Cornwall, England (3)

Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (9)

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (8)

Chia Yen Wu, Chinese Taipei (9)

Agustina Zeballos, Buenos Aires, Argentina (9)

