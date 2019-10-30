70-year-old man with "severe medical conditions" missing in Orangeburg Co.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 70-year-old man is missing from home in Orangeburge County.

The sheriff tells News 12 they are searching for William Champy. He was last seen on Tuesday wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, and a straw hat.

"This gentleman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday," the sheriff said. "It's all the more concerning due to his having several medical conditions."

Champy is described as standing about 5' 9 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

He is known to hang around the South Carolina State University campus.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 803-534-3550.

