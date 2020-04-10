67 residents, 7 employees at local nursing home test positive for coronavirus

Friday, April 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sixty-seven residents and seven employees at an Augusta nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.

No deaths have been reported.

Officials said the affected nursing home is Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center, 3618 J Dewey Gray Circle, near Doctors Hospital.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said he was informed of the development today by EMA Chief Christopher James.

Davis said Augusta EMA is working with both Windermere and state health officials to respond and help with safety measures.

Seventeen people at the nursing home tested negative for the disease that has been especially deadly in the CSRA for elderly patients, particularly those with underlying health problems.

Officials at the nursing home and its parent company, SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services in Atlanta, could not be reached by phone for comment.

