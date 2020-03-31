66-year-old man dead after an accident on Deans Bridge Road

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after a traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road.

According to the Richmond County Coroner, 66-year-old William Rogers died Monday afternoon at Augusta University Medical Center.

Rogers was driving a Toyota Four Runner North on Deans Bridge Road and was on the exit ramp to Tobacco Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over several times. Rogers was transported to AUMC by EMS.

The coroner says the Rogers died from blunt force trauma. The coroner also confirms alcohol was a contributing factor.

Stay with News 12 NBC 26 for updates.