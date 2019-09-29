64-year-old woman with dementia missing, deputies asking for public's help

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says a 64-year-old woman with dementia is missing.

Peggie Gethers was last seen on the 1500 block of 12th Street at around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say she was wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Deputies are asking for your help in locating Gethers. They say she suffers from dementia and may not be aware of where she is or supposed to be.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Josh Anderson at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

