61-year-old Trenton man dies after altercation at home

Thursday, April 23, 2020

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 61-year-old man died early today after an altercation in Trenton.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of the Frank Grant, of Trenton in Edgefield County.

He was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Centers after an altercation shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence on Family Park Circle in Trenton, according to authorities.

Grant is reported to have gotten into an altercation with residents of the home, and during the altercation he was placed in a choke-hold until he became unconscious, according to the office of Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Details of the altercation is under investigation, an autopsy is scheduled for this morning in Newberry.

Check back here and on News 12 for more ion this developing story.

