5th grade teacher at Dorothy Hains Elementary wins Richmond County's Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 5th grade math teacher at Dorothy Hains Elementary School is Richmond County's 2020 teacher of the year.

Shatara Sims was announced the winner on Thursday night.

Sims is a graduate of Paine College with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education and a Master's from Strayer University.

When asked about her teaching philosophy, Mrs. Sims responded:

“My personal feelings and beliefs about teaching are that all children have the right to experience excellence in education. Teaching is something I love, and I desire to not only make a difference in the life of a child, but to be that difference. I firmly believe that every child deserves teachers that strive for excellence in their pedagogy and that excellence is intrinsic to their students. Building relationships is an integral characteristic of teaching with excellence. Being able to converse with students regarding subjects and issues that are important to them helps me to learn how they learn and allow me to provide uncommon educational experiences that lead to excellence. Through the use of the common techniques of cooperative learning, students experience uncommon intellect by working, learning, and experiencing the importance of subject matter as it relates to the real world. As an educator, I believe it is my responsibility to continuously grow in excellence within the profession while maintaining accountability to students, parents, and community.”

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Sims stated:

"First, I would like to give thanks to the Almighty God that I serve. Thank you to my husband and father for their continuous support. I would like to also thank Richmond County Board of Education for giving me the opportunity to teach in this amazing county. And most of all, I would like to thank my principal Ms. Rachel McRae for allowing me to do the common thing in an uncommon way while giving me continuous support. This excellence in teaching leads to my student’s excellence in learning. I have been blessed to have such wonderful students who are always willing and ready to participate and have a desire to learn. To the parents who entrusted me to spend time with their children in and out of the classroom I thank you. To my mentor Pamela Baker, who inspired me to be the best teacher I can be even before I became a teacher and for always encouraging me to give my students the best, thank you. I look forward to continuous professional growth and the opportunity to do common things in uncommon ways that leads to excellence."

