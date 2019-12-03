57-year-old Augusta man killed in late Monday crash

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is dead after a crash in Augusta late Monday.

57-year-old James Bernard Thomas was killed following a crash on 15th Street around 8:35 p.m. Monday.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office says Thomas was the only one in the black SUV when he lost control of the car, hit several signs and a fence, then hit a pole. The impact of the crash knocked the transformer and pole to the ground.

Georgia Power was called to the scene and Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

