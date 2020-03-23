Augusta murder victim's family offers cash to help find killer

Monday, March 23, 2020

Dwayne Lane

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The family of a slain Augusta man is offering a cash reward for information that helps find his killer.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for assistance solving the slaying of Dwayne Lane, 52, who was found dead Dec. 30 in his home at 2106 Bayvale Road in Augusta.

After his body was discovered around 4:48 a.m., authorities revealed no details due to the investigation but did say they deemed the death suspicious. Since the autopsy was completed, the case has been investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, authorities said Lane’s family is offering $500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for what the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called a murder.

According to Lane’s obituary, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and his family, who included a wife and son.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Shane R. Van Dyke or any sheriff's violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.

