Textron announces cutbacks and furloughs for employees as the coronavirus continues to spread

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Textron Specialized Vehicles have made temporary cutbacks at U.S. facilities, and have furloughed many of its workers at those sites

The company released at statement on Wednesday.

"Textron Specialized Vehicles announced actions today to address the impacts of the global COVID-19 outbreak on its business. These actions included temporary cutbacks of business operations at its U.S.-based facilities, and furloughs for many of its workers at those sites. The company is taking steps to limit the impacts of these actions on workers as much as possible, including the continuation of employee healthcare and other benefits during the furlough period. We do not take these steps lightly, but they are necessary to address the emerging and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business."