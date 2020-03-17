Richmond County School System opening drive-throughs for students in need of meals

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System is offering drive-through meal programs to help families while schools are closed.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, lunches will be distributed at select schools Monday through Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M with breakfast bags for the next day.

Meals are available for kids ages 2-18, and the kids must be present to receive meals.

The meal sites include: Barton Chapel Elementary School, Bayvale Elementary School, Butler High School, Copeland Elementary School, Diamond Lakes Elementary School, Garrett Elementary School, Glenn Hills Middle School, Hephzibah Middle School, Hornsby 4-8, A.R. Johnson, Murphey Middle School, McBean Elementary School, Meadowbrook Elementary School, Pine Hill Middle School, Performance Learning Center, Reynolds Elementary School, Richmond Hill K8, Terrace Manor Elementary School, Westside High School, and Willis Foreman Elementary School.

The Richmond County School system is looking for help from the community and churches to help deliver meals to families who are homebound. If your organization is interested, contact Dr. Dana Bing at (706)-829-9615.

The School System is also asking for clean, large boxes and small bags or boxes.

