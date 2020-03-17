Salvation Army of Augusta continues to serve those in need during coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Salvation Army of Augusta intends to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Center of Hope, The Salvation Army of Augusta's emergency shelter, has implemented its Community Emergency Protocol and will remain open to serve those in need. Shelter guests will receive daily extensions at the Center of Hope until the end of the crisis. All other shelter policies are still in effect. Shelter guests who are ill must seek medical attention before being checked in. Appropriate documentation must be presented for reentry into the shelter. Walk-in hours are suspended until further notice. Shelter fees will be waived through the end of March.

The Salvation Army Family Stores will remain open and will be operating during normal hours. Family Store Staff have enhanced their cleaning protocols to minimize the spread of the virus.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be closing its community center and will be open to members only. The membership side of the Kroc Center will be closing at 6 PM every night to accommodate a deep cleaning initiative. The Kroc Center will be disinfected from 6 PM - 5 AM daily. All group classes have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

The Salvation Army of Augusta has implemented hand sanitizing stations in all locations and instructed staff to minimize the spread of communicable diseases by adhering to enhanced cleaning protocols.

Major Douglas McClure said, "During these troubling times, The Salvation Army is committed to providing emotional and spiritual care for all members of our community. If you have a prayer request, please email it to GEO.Augusta.Prayer.Requests@uss.salvationarmy.org."

The Salvation Army of Augusta will continue to closely monitor the situation as it progresses and take guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local authorities.