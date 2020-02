Tuesday, February 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There are four finalists who have come up with a new James Brown mural. It will go up on 879 Broad Street.

These four designs are what the Greater Augusta Arts Council wants you to vote on.

Click here to vote on your favorite design.

