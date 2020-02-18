Suspended sheriff in SC faces 13 more corruption charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- A suspended South Carolina sheriff already indicted on domestic violence charges now faces 13 additional criminal charges. The indictments unsealed Tuesday against suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland accuse him of a broad range of corruption and misconduct. The indictments say Strickland used deputies to do personal work and campaign for him while on duty. Prosecutors say Strickland used his power to hire, fire and determine salaries to coerce an employee to keep having a sexual relationship. Other indictments say Strickland used county money to pay for expenses that weren't part of his duties to go to a Myrtle Beach law enforcement conference and while he was there gave alcohol to a subordinate who was under age 21.