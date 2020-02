CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Police in Charleston, South Carolina, say an 18-year-old girl is in custody, accused of vandalizing a mosque.

Charleston Police arrested Hailey Elizabeth Riddle on Thursday on a charge of malicious injury to a place of worship for alleged vandalism at the Islamic Center of Charleston on Jan. 30.

It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney. Police say a tip led investigators to Riddle.