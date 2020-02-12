Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster

A primped and poised standard poodle named Siba has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Siba, the standard poodle, competes for Best in Show during the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Even with the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for Daniel the popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off as America’s top dog Tuesday night.

Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America’s top dog.

Bourbon the whippet finished second.

Daniel the golden retriever, Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping.

