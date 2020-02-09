Man carrying knife arrested outside White House after threat

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Police say a man carrying a knife was arrested outside the White House after he told a U.S. Secret Service officer that he was there to kill the president. Twenty-five-year-old Roger Hedgpeth was arrested Saturday on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm. A police report says Hedgpeth approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to "assassinate" President Donald Trump. The report quotes Hedgpeth as saying: "I have a knife to do it with." Police say Hedgpeth was taken for a mental health evaluation.