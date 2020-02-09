Man hunts down alleged hit-and-run driver after wife killed

CORONA, Calif. -- A California man who made it his mission to track down the hit-and-run driver who killed his wife and mother of their eight children led police to an 85-year-old suspect, who was arrested. Brenda Richardson died last week after a white Lexus struck her motorcycle in Corona. Her husband, Rod Richardson, tells KNBC-TV in his grief he decided to search for the car that hit his wife. He found a Lexus at an apartment complex near the intersection where the collision occurred. Officers arrested Tashiro Isa on suspicion of hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. It's not known if he has an attorney.