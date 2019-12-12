Officials working to cut down on number of weapons brought into Augusta Regional Airport

Thursday, December 12th, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. ((WRDW/WAGT))-- According to state and local officials, 11 people have tried to come through the security checkpoint at Augusta Regional with a gun. Now, they're starting a new initiative to cut down on that number and make TSA more efficient this holiday season.

This year Augusta Regional has seen an increase in passengers. Augusta Regional Executive Director Herbert Judon said, "We're looking at about a 6 to 9 percent increase in passengers this year."

To keep all passengers safe this holiday season and beyond, the FBI and other local agencies are starting a new initiative. They'll be handing out citations to passengers who try to come through the security checkpoint with a firearm even if they have a concealed carry permit.

Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin said, "We want to make sure we have a safe environment for all our travelers, and this just adds a little bit more teeth into the law with people who do have a permit and forget and bring their firearm into the airport."

Those travelers will be able to take their weapons back to their cars and board their plane, but not without facing major fines and getting a court date.

"The main thing we're looking for is voluntary compliance, we want people to check your bag, check it once, check it twice make sure that you don't have any firearms," said Marshal Lamkin.

As for passengers who come through with guns and no permit, they'll be arrested. That's happened 4 times so far this year.

Augusta Regional Transportation Security Manager Scott Taylor said, "We are detecting them and we appreciate the efforts from our law enforcement partners."

While safety is the main priority, it's not the only one during the busiest time of year.

"It does slow things we have to assess what we have and make sure that things remain safe," said Taylor.

Again, even if you have a concealed carry permit and try to come through with a gun you will face fines, not only from the FBI, but also from TSA. Those could be as much as $13,000.