Fourth grader's University of Tennessee shirt design raises nearly $1 million to combat bullying

A boy who was bullied for making his own University of Tennessee shirt has helped sell tens of thousands of T-shirts patterned after his creation.

The money raised from the sales will go to any antibullying organization. (Source: WVLT)

The school said $952,101 was raised for STOMP Out Bullying after 112,715 shirts were purchased from the Vol Shop, the official campus store of the University of Tennessee.

Approximately $8.45 of every shirt, which retailed for $14.99, went to the organization's mission to prevent children from being bullied.

The Florida fourth grader's creation spread across social media after he wore a homemade shirt for college colors day at his school.

The university also recognized his contributions, offering the youngster honorary admission for the Class of 2032 and a four-year scholarship to cover all tuition and fees beginning in 2028 if the child chooses to attend the UT.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.