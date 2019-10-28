Former Sen. Kay Hagan dies after long battle with illness

Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan has died after battling a lengthy illness, Democratic party leaders confirmed to WRAL News. on Monday. Hagan was 66.

Hagan was elected in 2008 and served one term before she was defeated by Republican Thom Tillis during a bruising contest for the seat.

As word began to spread about her passing, the condolences started pouring in for Hagan.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper shared the following statement on the passing of Senator Hagan:

"Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people - especially young girls - to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today."

Claire McCaskill tweeted, "The world is a little grayer since we lost this amazing woman and dear friend today."

Copyright 2019 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.