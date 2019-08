Friday, August 30, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, a 56-year-old man was stabbed on the 1600 block of Gordon Highway.

Deputies were called at 5:30 p.m. and when they arrived they found the 56-year-old male victim. He had been stabbed several times. The victim has been transported to Augusta University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Investigators are still on the scene.